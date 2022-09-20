From waking up early in order to get ready for the day’s work, to the busy work schedules, to the countless deadlines and getting back home exhausted, people, especially singles, just seem to have no option but to go for junk food or snacks in place of a homemade meal.

Although this habit is not safe health-wise, we just see this as the best alternative since we won’t want to go without food throughout the day.

I am glad to announce to you that there are healthier alternatives to eating junk food and snacks.

These alternatives are still as tasty as our junk food, but they are healthy because they contribute to our wellbeing as a result of their nutritional value.

In order to keep you healthy in spite of your busy schedule, here are five healthy alternatives to eating junk food.

1. Fruits

I know you have heard of the importance of eating fruits countless times, and I wouldn’t want to bore you, but do you know that instead of eating junk food or snacks, you can go for fruits instead.

According to medicalnewstoday.com, fruits are an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, and they are high in fiber.

Fruits also provide a wide range of health-boosting antioxidants, including flavonoids. Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables can reduce a person’s risk of developing heart disease, cancer, inflammation, and diabetes.

Fruits provide nutrients vital for health and the maintenance of your body.

On average, fruits and especially vegetables are very low in calories and fat, which means you can eat more to keep you feeling full without worrying about extra calories or fat.

When you get busy at work, instead of opting for junk food or snacks, take fruits instead.

2. Nuts

Another healthy alternative to junk food or snacks are nuts.





Nuts are widely known for their great taste and convenience, but their taste isn’t the only thing that makes them popular.

According to webmd.com, nuts are a nutritionally rich food, containing most of the vitamins and minerals the body needs. They’re one of the main sources of ALA omega-3 fatty acids, offering a range of health benefits from reducing rheumatoid arthritis to protecting against Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Although nuts contain fat, you have nothing to worry about as the fats in nuts are almost entirely unsaturated, which means they leave you feeling more satisfied after eating, helping you eat less over time.

Studies have even found that people who eat nuts frequently are at a lower risk of gaining weight than those who seldom eat nuts.

3. Yoghurt

Have you ever had a chilled yoghurt? If you have, I bet you will choose it over and over again instead of junk food.

Yoghurt is a dairy product made by fermenting milk with a yogurt culture. It provides protein and calcium, and it may enhance healthy gut bacteria.

According to medicalnewstoday.com, yogurts can be high in protein, calcium, vitamins, and live culture, or probiotics, which can enhance the gut microbiota. These can offer protection for bones and teeth and help prevent digestive problems.

Low-fat yogurt can be a useful source of protein on a weight-loss diet. Probiotics may boost the immune system.

Other health benefits range from protecting against osteoporosis to relieving irritable bowel disease and aiding digestion, but these depend on the type of yogurt consumed.

4. Milk

Reminiscing on childhood memories of licking powdered milk still feels amazing even as an adult. Milk is not just a beverage to be added to our meals, but it can also serve as a healthy alternative to junk food or snacks.

The nutritional profile of milk is quite impressive. According to Healthline.com, just taking one cup (244 grams) of whole cow’s milk contains:

Calories: 146

Protein: 8 grams

Fat: 8 grams

Calcium: 28% of the RDA

Vitamin D: 24% of the RDA

Riboflavin (B2): 26% of the RDA

Vitamin B12: 18% of the RDA

Potassium: 10% of the RDA

Phosphorus: 22% of the RDA

Selenium: 13% of the RDA

Milk is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, including “nutrients of concern,” which are under-consumed by many populations.

Here are other health benefits of milk

5. Smoothies

Smoothies are a blend of different fruits, nuts, and veggies. This amazing healthy diet is taking over our stores and homes unawares as there have been various publications on the health benefits of taking smoothies.

Instead of taking chocolates, candies and other unhealthy snacks, why not settle for a cup of smoothie that guarantees your body a wholesome supply of flavour and nutrients.

Smoothies can help you lose excess body weight without skipping any meals, it can help prevent dehydration, make you full for a long time and provide nutrients that subdue food cravings and keep you away from eating junk food.

Do you want to know more about what you stand to gain when you drink smoothies? Check out these 23 important benefits of taking smoothies.

Regardless of your busy schedule, it is important you prioritise what you take into your body on a daily basis. So, I recommend you quit junk food and switch to these healthy alternatives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE