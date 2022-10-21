How to get along with your neighbours

No one can survive in isolation. We all need people around us to make our life easier and more fun-filled.

Having neighbours can be a beautiful experience as it helps us live as the social beings we are.

When you are able to get along with your neighbours, you have so much to gain. But if not, your stay in that apartment could be nightmarish.

To get along with your neighbours, do the following:

1. Study each neighbour well

The mistake we most times make when meeting people for the first time or staying with them in the same apartment is that we feel we have the ability to get along with anyone without getting or caring to know who they truly are.

To get along with anyone in life without issues, you need to first learn how to study people. You don’t just jump into people’s lives without knowing who they are.

When you study your neighbours well, you have a better understanding of how well to relate with them thus helping you live with them without issues.

Here is how to maintain a good relationship with your neighbours

2. Create boundaries

To have a peaceful stay in your apartment void of drama from neighbours, you need to create boundaries from your first day in that apartment.

Don’t wait till neighbours overstep their boundary before you start enforcing the needed boundaries that you should have put in place at first.

Where there is no law, there is no sin. When your neighbours know that these are your rules, they are able to behave themselves accordingly without anyone overstepping their boundaries.

3. Avoid borrowing





To help you get along with your neighbours without issues, learn to avoid borrowing from them or constantly seeking their help.

I have lived in the school hostel for a while and I have experience living off-campus too. I can boldly tell that borrowing can cause big issues among neighbours.

When you don’t borrow or ask for help from your neighbours, you are able to shield yourself from some unnecessary hassle and drama that happen among neighbours.

4. Avoid too much familiarity

As much as possible avoid over-familiarity with your neighbours. I know you are that good guy or lady or couple and you want your neighbours to have a good impression of you but still avoid familiarity for the sake of your peace.

You only need to give some people an inch into your space and they will take over.

Be yourself and avoid the urge to satisfy your neighbours at your own expense.

5. Respect them

Respect is reciprocal. You can’t treat your neighbours like trash and expect better treatment from them.

Regardless of the age difference or financial status, you need to learn to respect your neighbours.

You need not force your neighbour to respect you. You should rather earn their respect through your conduct.

Every human has a different behaviour, upbringing, values, beliefs and character and it can only take a person who is emotionally intelligent to get along with their neighbours.

