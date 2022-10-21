Garden eggs: 7 health benefits you should know

Have you ever wondered if garden eggs have any health benefits?

Garden eggs, also known as African eggplants or aubergines, are a type of vegetable that are native to Africa. They are part of the nightshade family, which includes other vegetables such as tomatoes and potatoes. They are grown in different parts of Africa, and they are a staple in many African diets.

The forms of eating garden eggs seem endless in our society as it is eaten raw, cooked (in the form of sauce) while others make salad from them.

Garden eggs come in many different colours, but the most common in this part of the world is white, green, and yellow.

I often wonder what are the health benefits of this fruit and I know some of us have the same question in mind, don’t move a muscle as discussed in this article are seven health benefits of garden egg.

1. It reduces cholesterol

Garden egg is low in calories, sodium, and protein and is very high in dietary fibre and potassium. The high fibre content in eggplant helps to reduce bad cholesterol in the body, thereby protecting the heart.

Garden egg is also the perfect recipe for achieving weight loss within a short period of time because it is very low in calorie content.

2. It helps in the prevention and treatment of diabetes

African garden egg is also a perfect snack for those with diabetes or those concerned about preventing complications of diabetes in their liver.

Research has shown that garden eggs curb elevated blood sugar by inhibiting key enzymes associated with the development of type 2 diabetes.

3. It boosts the immune system

The numerous components existing in the garden egg like; iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, zinc, and protein- give a massive boost to your immune system. Which in return helps to; repair damaged cells, create and activate T ‘killer’ cells that activate other helper cells, help to create other white blood cells, mitigate and fight against bacteria, viruses, diseases, and other microorganisms.

4. It helps to improve digestion





Garden eggs contain fibre that is good for your body.

A good digestive system helps to prevent abdominal pain, constipation, loose tool, diarrhoea, gastrointestinal symptoms, and bloating.

Fibre and phosphorus are present in garden eggs and this helps with removing these issues beforehand or during that soothes the digestive system to function effectively.

5. It regulates blood pressure

Garden egg helps to regulate blood pressure, maintain and regulate the function of the heart.

It controls glucose absorption and reduces the risk of hypertension which is why when a diabetic person consumes it, it suppresses the sugar level and brings the blood pressure down.

6. It acts as an anti-ulcer agent

Garden eggs have anti-ulcer remedies, which could be used as a treatment for ulcers. They do not protect one from having ulcers but the anti-ulcer content in the fruit suppresses the ailment.

7. It is rich in vitamins

Garden egg fruit is beneficial and nourishing to the body because it is rich in vitamins which provides the body with both soluble vitamin and water-soluble vitamins.

They are rich in thiamine required for normal growth and proper functioning of the heart and nervous system and niacin needed for cellular respiration.

There is so much to benefit when you make g from garden eggs a part of your diet. Eat a garden egg and stay healthy.

