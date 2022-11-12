How to avoid alzheimer’s disease

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
How to avoid alzheimer’s disease

I am a 65 -year old man. The more I get older, the more I am afraid of getting Alzheimer’s disease. Kindly let me know how to avoid the disease.

Ibukun (by SMS)

 

Even though a lot of research has gone into the causes and prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease, there is unfortunately no known prevention for the ailment. However, evidence abound that the disease can be avoided when you keep your brain intellectually, socially, and physically active. In addition, physical exercises such as walking and aerobics have been confirmed to raise levels of a brain chemical called BDNF that encourages the growth of new brain cells which reduces the chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease.  Eating more fruit, veggies, and salmon can also help.

