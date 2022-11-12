How to avoid cholesterol

I want to know how to avoid too much cholesterol in my blood. I have stopped eating eggs. Let me know what else to stop eating

Jubril (by SMS)

Obesity, inactivity, and a poor diet can do more to raise your cholesterol than an egg. Actually, the commonest sources of cholesterol are the unhealthy trans fats and saturated fats found in meats, dairy, and processed foods. To avoid these types of foods, its preferable to consume low-fat dairy and lean meats, and avoid heavy meals with lots of carbohydrates and sugar. In addition, if you have a high cholesterol figure, ask your doctor what foods you should avoid.

