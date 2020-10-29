How protest adds to trauma, mental strain

Stress on top of stress can be really detrimental to individuals’ health. Experts in this report by SADE OGUNTOLA say that the strains and uncertainty many people are dealing with for months, combined with the heightened civil unrest and quest for equality, can really be overwhelming.

THE nationwide protests against police brutality and injustice in the country mark a difficult time for Nigerians.

Thousands of Nigerians, many driven close to poverty by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, joined the protests that initially focused on the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

But there had also been an ugly side. While those who backed and came out in support of the #EndSARS movement were peaceful, another segment of the youth population saw the protests as an opportunity to vandalise shops, raid warehouses and burnt down buildings and vehicles

Protests, riots and revolutions have long been a part of human history and are increasing globally, yet their impact on mental health remains largely unknown. But their negative impart appears to vary with the level of violence, social cohesion and proximity to violence.

Unfortunately, the unplanned consequences of protests and riots are many. They are also at different levels.

Dr Yewande Oshodi, a consultant psychiatrist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Yaba, Lagos, said the mental health of a business owner whose business was looted because he was loaned money or is still struggling to cope with COVID-19, for instance, is at a higher risk while some may end up with depression.

Dr Oshodi said much as the protest was a reflection of lots of pain, anger and dis-enfranchisement, its pictures and videos shared on the social media also ended up affecting people’s mental health in different ways.

“The picture of its carnage shared on the videos has an effect on the mental health of even youths that are not on the streets. The images that are being shared, whether true or not affect people in different ways.”

According to her, days after an individual had experienced a gunshot incidence on the street, such a person could continue to hearing gunshots.

“Even when watching a video at home and hearing a gunshot, they end up reliving their experience” she added.

She declared that the worry, fear and anger that come with the carnages of the EndSARS protest might lead to other mental health problems as well as trigger an existing mental health problem such as depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in individuals that are vulnerable.

Those who have been previously brutalized by the police or other law enforcement agents are prone to flashes of their past ordeals and forced to relive such experiences. Also, frequent reports of people getting shot at or killed doing the protests can trigger panic attacks.

There could also be changes in eating habits, difficulty concentrating, feelings of anger or hopelessness, difficulty trusting others, exaggerated startle responses, and a shift in world view, among others.

The expert added that helpline of organisations like ASIDO foundation had been ringing nonstop for emotional support due to the violence many had witnessed due to the #EndSARS protest.

“Many young people are distressed, they’re having flashbacks and nightmares; they can’t sleep, following the protests. They are afraid for the future. Some of them are so depressed. One or two of them have actually talked about suicide because they don’t believe that there is anything in the future. Almost 70 per cent are females. Male generally don’t call for help, rather they begin to use substances and so on,” she added

Nonetheless, she said the ugly side of the protests such as the looting did not infer that every Nigerian, needs to have a psychological assessment.

“Everyone should realise that what they are doing can hurt others emotionally and physically. It is about being aware of how our choices and decisions as individuals can influence the mental health of the next person. So everybody needs to support positive mental health in one another. It’s not about labelling,” she added.

According to her, promoting a mental health-friendly environment will give people hope and ensure that they can seek help freely without been stigmatized.

She added “When people lose hope for the future, they don’t care. They can become destructive; they don’t care for the next person. Some of these things are suicidal behaviour. So let’s give everyone a sense of belonging and a sense of hope without disenfranchising one another any longer”

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos state branch Chairman, Dr Adetunji Adenekan, said the protest had further worsened the plight of individuals that needed healthcare services because getting access and affordable care became a challenge.

According to him, situations where ambulances were prevented from taking patients to hospital for care or burnt down, hospitals were looted, transport for patients and healthcare workers were disrupted and health workers not sure of their safety, had taken a toll on Nigeria’s already weak health sector as well as the physical and mental health of Nigerians.

Dr Adenekan said the unrest in the country had made many people to be on the edge, miss work and unable to sleep well due to anxiety and panic because they are not sure of what will happen.

As a result, he said, many individuals with already preexisting mental health problems could break down while others may turn to hard drugs, including alcohol, to keep calm.

“Even the horrible part of people getting trapped in traffic, some for eight, is stressful. Stress can affect people’s health. Even after getting home, there is still a lot of vandalism, so the aftermath of the protest is far beyond what you are seeing,” he added.

Prof Ike Onyishi, a psychologist at the Department of Psychology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, stated that relatives of victims of the looting, shooting and molestation were also traumatised, feeling hopeless because they lost of a loved one and don’t know what the future holds for them.

The psychologist, observing that the protests should have been peaceful to be more impactful, adding that Nigerians don’t need to have psychological evaluation but a change in the way things are done to prevent pent up emotions due to long years of deprivation.

In the latest edition of the Australian & New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry, researchers’ review of studies on protests, riots and revolutions globally until January 2018 indicates that the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder ranged from four per cent to 41 per cent in riot-affected areas.

Following a major protest, the prevalence of probable major depression increased by seven per cent, regardless of personal involvement in the protests, suggestive of community spillover effects. Also, risk factors for poorer mental health included female sex, lower socioeconomic status, exposure to violence, interpersonal conflicts, frequent social media use and lower resilience and social support.

However, experts offer up mental health tips:

Carefully curate news and social media feed to ensure regular breaks.

Take deep, intentional breaths, stretch or meditate.

Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.

Move your body regularly.

Try to get plenty of sleep.

Avoid alcohol and drugs.

Make time to unwind and engage in activities you enjoy.

Talk with trustworthy people about concerns and feeling.

