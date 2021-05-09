How our victory in 2019 rattled opposition parties ― Oyo deputy gov

Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, has revealed how the emergence of the present administration in the state led by Governor Seyi Makinde remained a mystery to some people, particularly the opposition parties.

He stated that prior to the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state, nobody could believe that he and his principal could win the election, adding that their victory came as a surprise to members of the opposition parties.

The deputy governor, while hosting members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, led by Comrade Ademola Babalola, to Iftar (fast breaking) ceremony at his residence noted that the opposition underrated him and Governor Makinde, with the belief that they cannot win the election because none of them held any political office before now.

He said: “They told us that we never held any political office before, so it will be difficult for us to win the election, I told them that they are going to see a surprise, and the surprise eventually happened when we won.

“I have been in public service for over 28 years, I have different experiences, and all these experiences I garnered in 28 years have gone beyond politics.”

Olaniyan, however, urged Oyo NUJ to criticise the present administration constructively in case there are any lapses in the government so that amendment can be made, adding that Governor Makinde is trying his best for the betterment of the state.

“Don’t crucify us, criticise us constructively so that we can make an amendment, many things would have gone wrong if journalists are not available to be the watchdog of the society.”

He, therefore, lauded the effort of journalists towards the betterment of society, saying that journalists as the fourth estate realm, the role is crucial towards nation-building.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman of Oyo NUJ, Comrade Babalola, thanked the deputy governor for his support and kindness toward journalists in the state, saying that Olaniyan remains one of the pillars of the union.

