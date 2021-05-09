Be firm in upholding Lord’s doctrine to achieve peace, unity, Archbishop Odejayi charges leaders

The Archbishop, Ibadan Diocese of Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev’d Olumuyiwa Odejayi has charged leaders to uphold the Doctrine and tenets of Jesus Christ to achieve peace and unity in the country.

The Archbishop said this reawakening speech during his episcopal visit to Ekotedo Circuit, Ibadan, on Friday, where he admonished and appeal to the church, which according to him is the bedrock of Holiness, righteousness and revealer of God’s mind to humanity.

According to him upholding the Lord’s doctrine will help in proliferating the nation to recover from kidnapping, killings, human trafficking and other social vices.

He said “this will proliferate the nation with the speed of light to recover the times eaten by locust of kidnapping, killing, human trafficking and all other evil vices that have turned the nation to a dungeon.

The example of John Wesley who spent all for charity and never acquired wealth for himself and his name is written with gold till today should be followed by our leaders at all spheres of life.”

Also speaking, Presbyter of the circuit, Very Rev. Abraham Aremu Akinyode, urged all Christians to be actively involved in politics so as to reflect the Jesus Christ leadership style which according to him will bring positive change and gain to all.

