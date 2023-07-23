The lawmaker representing Ogun Waterside Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA), Hon. Lawal Samusideen Adekunle has bemoaned the dilapidated structure of the Gateway Industrial & Petro-Gas Institute (GIPI), calling on the Ogun State Government to heed the call for the resuscitation and upgrading of the only higher institution of learning in Ogun Waterside.

This is even as the lawmaker revealed that even though GIPI is very close to the $19bn Dangote refinery, workers of the refinery are being trained in far-away Petroleum Training Institute in Efunrun, Delta State, thereby depriving the Ogun State Government of the much-needed revenue that could have accrued to the state coffers if the refinery workers are being trained at GIPI.

Speaking at the weekend during a tour of the Institute, Adekunle encouraged parents to enroll their wards/children into Gateway Industrial & Petro-Gas Institute.

During the tour of the Institute, Hon. Lawal was discouraged by the dilapidated structures and the ugly condition of the Institute. The lawmaker was also informed of the low societal recognition of the Institute; which translates to the low enrolment of students from the host community, and the local government area.

On moving around the school premises, the lawmaker discovered that the instructional facilities, library and other educational facilities are all obsolete.

Also, Inadequate funding, maintenance, poor staffing, and irregular payment of salaries are other major challenges facing the institution’s teaching and non-teaching staff.

In his statements, the lawmaker mentioned the huge amount of revenue the Ogun State Government will generate from the $19bn Dangote refinery if the workers are being trained at GIPI due to the short distance of the institute from the refinery, compared to the Petroleum Training Institute in Efunrun, Delta State, where the refinery is currently training its workers.

Established by the Ogun State Government in November 2007, GIPI is the second specialised petroleum skill acquisition and training institute after the Petroleum Training Institute, Efunrun, Delta State.

