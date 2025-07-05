How Nigeria can accelerate gas development – Shell

Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) has identified the development of infrastructure, alongside regulatory and fiscal stability, as key drivers for the advancement of Nigeria’s gas resources.

According to SNG’s Managing Director, Ralph Gbobo, major investments are required to build large-scale infrastructure across the gas value chain—including pipelines, gas processing plants, and gas distribution networks—as well as to enhance human capacity development.

Gbobo made this known during a panel session titled “Accelerating Gas Development for Domestic and Global Energy Needs” at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference held in Abuja.

He emphasized that a stable and transparent regulatory and fiscal regime is essential to creating a predictable and secure operating environment that fosters investor confidence.

Gbobo also highlighted the importance of deploying technology to boost the efficiency, sustainability, and growth of the domestic gas sector.

He said:

“Technology-driven advancements such as remote data gathering systems, remote monitoring, real-time data analytics, digital solutions, autonomous operations systems, smart metering and monitoring, and predictive analytics systems will play a significant role in improving the efficiency, sustainability, and growth of the domestic gas sector, and enhancing its attractiveness to investors.”

Commenting on SNG’s operations, Gbobo noted that the company, established in 1998, is currently developing new gas distribution networks in Oyo and Bayelsa states, while also expanding its systems to serve more industries in Ogun, Rivers, and Abia states.

He stated that Shell’s achievements underscore the value of partnerships and collaboration in developing Nigeria’s gas resources, as such partnerships can:

aggregate investment capital,

facilitate knowledge transfer and capacity building,

enhance skills, and

build local expertise—ultimately strengthening the domestic gas sector.

In a related development, Shell sponsored a dinner at the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference as part of its continued support for the event. In remarks delivered by Vice President, Gas and Commercial, Rohan D’Souza on behalf of Executive Vice President and Country Chair, Shell Nigeria, Marno de Jong, the annual conference was described as:

“a notable meeting point for policymakers, industry leaders, and other stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to share ideas on critical issues facing the oil and gas industry.”

Marno added:

“Shell has been part of the NOG story and is a Diamond Sponsor of this year’s event in line with our commitment to the development of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, dating back to our presence in the country some 60 years ago.”

