NCDC records 145 Lassa fever deaths across 20 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 145 deaths from Lassa fever across 20 states, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.6%.

According to the NCDC’s latest situation report released on Saturday, the most affected states are Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi, which together account for 91% of all confirmed cases.

Ondo State leads with 31% of total confirmed cases, followed by Bauchi (24%), Edo (17%), Taraba (16%), and Ebonyi (3%).

“We are working closely with state governments and partners to enhance surveillance, case management, and community engagement to control the spread of the disease,” the NCDC stated.

So far, the agency has confirmed 781 cases of Lassa fever from 5,943 suspected cases across 101 Local Government Areas. The NCDC noted that both suspected and confirmed cases have decreased compared to the same period in 2024.

The high fatality rate, the agency said, is largely due to late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behavior, and unsanitary living conditions in high-burden communities.

“We urge Nigerians to practice proper hygiene, avoid contact with rodents, and seek medical attention promptly when symptoms of Lassa fever appear,” the agency added.

To strengthen its response, the NCDC has de-escalated the Incident Management System to alert mode to enhance coordination and rapid response. It has also conducted clinician sensitization in Lassa fever hotspot LGAs to improve healthcare workers’ knowledge and capacity in disease management.

In addition, the agency has distributed response commodities—including personal protective equipment (PPE) and Ribavirin—to states and treatment centers to support case management. Surveillance and contact tracing efforts have also been intensified in affected areas to identify and contain outbreaks promptly.

The NCDC is collaborating with partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to support nationwide response efforts.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to control the spread of Lassa fever and reduce the number of cases and deaths,” the agency said.

The public is encouraged to follow NCDC advisories and call the toll-free line 6232 for more information or to report suspected cases.

