The GMD/CEO of RevolutionPlus Property, Bamidele Onalaja has revealed some of the uniqueness of the brand and how it has successfully dominated the real estate market since nine years of its operation.

Operated alongside his wife, Tolulope Onalaja, who is the Group Executive Director of the company, Onalaja said the brand commenced operation like a start-up company and has over the years grown to become a global brand which has become a household name and has continued to provide housing from middle economic class to higher economic class.

Onalaja, speaking to journalists during a briefing at the Ikeja branch of the company on Thursday said innovation, affordable housing, partnership and collaboration, diaspora reputation, among others are the major highlights of the company.

Related Posts No Content Available

“RevolutionPlus Property has introduced various novel practices to the real estate sector. As far back as 2017 we sold over 18 estates in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State providing basic amenities like fencing and interlocked roads. Other real estate adopted this culture, emulating RevolutionPlus Property and the company earned the name ‘Don of Ibeju-Lekki.’

“Other innovations by the company include Instant allocation of plots to customers, sponsorship of youth-orientated events, among others,” he said.

He also explained why the company has stayed committed to its mantra of “Affordable Housing.”

“RevolutionPlus Property has made small business owners, including market women and artisans to become land owners through its installment payment plan and other easy structures set-up to accommodate low income earners.”

He added that the company is the only indigenous real estate company with operational branches and properties for sale in the United States.

“The brand has become a household name not only in Nigeria but also among Nigerians in the diaspora making over 60 per cent of the client-base.”

According to Onalaja, the brand is also known to regularly celebrate hardworking and loyal staff members of the company who have proven diligence on the job.

“Most of our staff members are youths and we celebrate hardwork and diligence. This explains why they give their very best and this reflects in the output of the company.”

He also highlights corporate activities of the company directed to uplifting society.

“We have a CSR arm named CBOF, the real estate company has empowered over 1000 widows trained to and given start-up capital to do businesses, given scholarship to pupils, constructed and donated police stations, drilled boreholes in indigent communities, and constructed schools donated freely to the society.”

Onalaja said during the COVID-19 outbreak, the company freely distributed bags of food items to indigent residents of communities where they sell real estate and partnered with various government agencies like the NFF and Lagos City marathon race and it has remained committed to more of these philanthropic activities.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE