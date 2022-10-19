How I plan to become Oyo governor ― Folarin

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo, Senator Teslim Folarin, on Wednesday, in Ibadan, the state capital declared that he would defeat the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde to secure the Government House in 2023.

He said that even though I don’t have the money, I have the contacts of people who matter across political divides in Nigeria, track records of performance and the goodwill of the masses to emerge the governor of the state in 2023.

Speaking as the special guest of honour during the celebration of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo council 2022 press week, Folarin asserted: “I will leverage on my potential and contacts to take over Oyo government next year by God’s grace.”

Teslim, who was accompanied to the occasion by the APC senatorial candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, the chairman of SDM, Prince Niran Adeyanju, the APC candidate for Ibadan South West Constituency 2 of the Oyo State House of Assembly poll, Mr Idris Bolaji Abiola-Ajimobi, among others decried the deployment of violence by some politicians in the state.

