Police arrest 38-year-old man for duping Lagosians with fake foreign currencies 

He added that “The suspect, Haruna Garba ‘m’ 38 years old was arrested after a victim he had duped in August 2022, raised alarm after unexpectedly sighting him again dubiously engaging a customer, close to the same place he had been swindled.”
“Preliminary investigation indicates that Haruna Garba, who was found with fake seven hundred Dollars, has been in the fraudulent business of fake currencies for over three years after he was tutored by his late master.”
According to the police spokesman ” The Commander RRS, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi has in line with the directive of the commissioner of police Lagos state, CP Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, transferred the suspect and exhibits to State Headquarters for further investigation and eventual prosecution. ”
