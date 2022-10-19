Police arrest 38-year-old man for duping Lagosians with fake foreign currencies 

By Olalekan Olabulo
A 38- year-old man, who specialized  in defrauding unsuspecting people around the Ikeja Computer Village with fake foreign currencies  has been arrested by the police in Lagos State
The spokesperson of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin identified the suspect as Haruna  Garba and added that he was arrested after one of his victims identified him and raised the alarm.
Hundeyin in a statement, signed by him on Wednesday said ” The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested a notorious currency counterfeiter who specialized in duping unsuspecting members of the public within Computer Village in Ikeja area of Lagos metropolis.”

He added that “The suspect, Haruna Garba ‘m’ 38 years old was arrested after a victim he had duped in August 2022, raised alarm after unexpectedly sighting him again dubiously engaging a customer, close to the same place he had been swindled.”

“Preliminary investigation indicates that Haruna Garba, who was found with fake seven hundred Dollars, has been in the fraudulent business of fake currencies for over three years after he was tutored by his late master.”

According to the police spokesman ” The Commander RRS, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi has in line with the directive of the commissioner of police Lagos state, CP Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, transferred the suspect and exhibits to State Headquarters for further investigation and eventual prosecution. ”

