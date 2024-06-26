Bolaji Mogaji, a graduate of Chemistry from the University of Ilorin, who currently undertakes his national youth service in Lagos State, designed the new logo of Osun State, which was unveiled last month by the state government. In this interview with Rukiyat Ogunwade, he speaks on his passion and inspiration for arts. Excerpts:

YOU studied Chemistry in the university, how did you discover your artistic talent?

I realised my passion for arts after I left secondary school; at that time, my parents insisted I learn a skill before proceeding to the university, so since I love textile and graphic printing, I knew learning how to create digital designs would not only ease my journey to become a printer, but also add value to my work. I gained admission into the University of Ilorin in 2018 and I started my design career during my 100-level first-semester break in 2019 because I didn’t want to stay idle. I then realised there’s more to designing than just making designs and prints. My dad, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Magaji, will always advise, ‘Read, practise and pray like mad.’ It sounds funny but that was what made me stay focused and kept me practising.

How did you feel when you found out you were the winner of the Osun State logo competition?

I was shocked and it felt like I was dreaming; I never saw it coming, although I expected that I could, at least, be among the best because I passed the first selection round and I made necessary corrections on the logo as the panelists mentioned that few editings needed to be done. I was full of tension while watching Ipade Imole 2.0 before the logo unveiling. I was full of thanks to God after the unveiling because the success wouldn’t have taken place without His will and support.

On what criteria did you win the award compared to other competitors?

Honestly, I can’t say exactly, but it’s most likely because my design aligned with the aim of the logo, which was ‘to create an identity that rhymes and meaningfully represents the historic anthem of Osun State, its values and tradition. The way arts are presented matters too, perhaps that could have been one of the criteria used for the selection.

How did you feel when the Osun State governor unveiled your work and also share the process of conceptualising and executing the work.

It was something between shock and happiness when my artwork was unveiled as the winner. I started my research process, one of which was studying the state’s former logo and comparing it with the message the new logo is to communicate, which is majorly “to meaningfully represent Osun State at a glance, to tell about its values, landmarks and tradition.’ I noticed the former logo did communicate all that was needed but in the wrong way. Then, I vectorised the logo and made some additions and subtractions to it, basically the landmarks. The logo consists of eight key elements; The ray of light, ‘Imole,’ in Yoruba, for guidance, knowledge, clarity, truth, and understanding, ‘Ori Olokun,’ which symbolises the common origin of the Yoruba and is mostly used by royalty, Farmland, which symbolises the fertility of the soil and her major occupation as agriculture, cocoa symbolises one of the major agricultural produce of Osun State, Mountain / Hill symbolises the mountains and hills in the state used as the centre of tourism, hospitality, and spirituality depending on a different perspective, Gold bars: symbolise the fact that one of the major economic activities done in Osun is gold mining, River represents the rivers in Osun, such as the Osun River, Erinle River, Oba River, and 31 stars which stand for the 30 local governments in the state and one area office in Ile Ife.

What’s next for you? What are your goals?

My major goal is to be successful in life as a son, brother, designer, husband and father. I plan to upgrade my design tools and improve my skill sets as learning is a continuous process. I also plan to begin my UIUX design journey fully and make sure to be consistent with it. After completing my NYSC this year, I plan to enrol for my Master of Sciences in Chemistry in Nigeria or abroad via scholarship. It is, indeed, a fact that man proposes but God disposes. I pray to God to help me achieve and sustain my goals.

What is your advice to aspiring art designers?

My advice to budding designers is for them to keep learning and working smart. They should also worship and pray to God in everything they do because without Him they won’t be able to achieve anything.

