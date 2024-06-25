Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has intervened to settle the rent bill for Princess Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, her brother, and her mother, just hours before the eviction deadline from their apartment in Lagos.

This intervention was confirmed by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Sanusi Bature, who travelled to Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to meet with the apartment’s general manager, Mr Sunel Kumar.

The governor’s action followed a public outcry led by Princess Zainab Bayero, who voiced the family’s plight through the media.

Since the death of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, Zainab, her brother, and her mother have faced significant hardships, including being denied their inheritance and receiving little support from the royal family.

Mr. Bature explained that the governor’s humanitarian intervention was motivated by a widespread sentiment among Kano citizens that the situation did not reflect well on the royal family or the state of Kano.

“They are not only members of the Royal Family, but they are also our Muslim sisters and brothers, currently in need,” Bature stated.

Until May 23, 2024, Zainab’s half-brothers, Aminu Ado Bayero and Nasiru Ado Bayero, held prominent positions as the Emirs of Kano and Bichi emirates in Kano State.

Princess Zainab Ado Bayero is known for her work as a documentary producer, recently focusing on a profile and documentary about her late father, Ado Abdullahi Bayero.

During the visit, Princess Zainab and her mother expressed deep gratitude for the timely intervention. “You came at the right time.

“We were about to be forcefully evicted for our inability to pay the rent. They said today was final; we must move out by 3:00 pm, and you arrived just fifteen minutes before the deadline.

“They had already mobilised youths to remove us from the apartment. Alhamdulillah for your arrival,” Zainab stated.

