THE Deputy Controller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Essien Etop Andrew, slumped and died on Tuesday during an investigative hearing held at the instance of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Accounts.

While addressing the committee on the remittance of levies into designated government accounts, Mr Andrew suddenly paused and requested for permission to take water.

He said: “Sir, I need to take water.”

Acceding to his request, Honourable Bamidele Salam, who presided over the session, simply responded: “You need to take water, Sir? Yes, go ahead! Or if you need tea… Do you need tea?”

In a swift response, DCG Andrew retorted: “I may need to take water,” and then he slumped from the seat.

However, efforts made by the lawmakers, staff, NCS officials as well as other stakeholders and medical officials deployed from National Assembly Clinic to revive him failed.

After about one hour of fruitless efforts, Mr Andrew was confirmed dead by the medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic located at the Annex wing.

According to an incident report on the development, Dr Adesina Adewumi, who confirmed the death of the Customs officer, said the deceased had an underlining disease which resulted in his collapse and death.

As of the time of filing in this report, the remains of the deceased was still at the National Assembly Clinic pending the issuance of the death certificate and subsequent transfer to National Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Akin Rotimi conveyed the details of the death via a statement titled: ‘Statement on the Passing of Nigeria Customs Service Official at the National Assembly,’ made available to newsmen.

He said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with one of the House committees.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00p.m on Tuesday, June 25, the official developed sudden health complications.

“Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time.”

In his condolences message, Speaker of the House, Honourable Abbas Tajudeen, said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant.

“Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Tajudeen assured that further information will be provided as they become available.

