The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) have announced a joint declaration aimed at strengthening collaboration on ICT infrastructure mapping across West Africa.

The partnership is set to drive improvements in connectivity and socioeconomic development throughout the region.

The organisations emphasised the importance of comprehensive ICT infrastructure data and mapping in shaping effective infrastructure strategies.

These data and maps are essential for connecting unserved and underserved communities, with Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) playing a crucial role in planning investments and making informed decisions.

Through this collaboration, ITU and WATRA aim to leverage their respective initiatives and projects, avoiding duplication of efforts and reducing costs.

By harmonising procedures for high-quality infrastructure mapping, the partnership will accelerate efforts to connect communities to the digital economy.

The joint declaration outlines several areas of cooperation, including joint advocacy, capacity building and implementing ITU recommendations on geospatial information.

Specific activities will include technical assistance, enhanced network planning, data analytics for decision-making, regional integration and advocacy for transparency.

The collaboration aims to achieve multiple outcomes, including improved data consistency, informed infrastructure investment decisions, streamlined decision-making processes, increased regional integration and enhanced transparency through web-based information access.

Mr Aliyu Aboki, Executive Secretary of WATRA, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying: “WATRA is excited to partner with ITU on this vital initiative. Our collective efforts will not only enhance the quality of infrastructure mapping but also support our member states in making evidence-based decisions that will bridge the connectivity gap and foster economic growth.”

The joint advocacy efforts will focus on promoting the importance of gathering and managing infrastructure data for decision-making. Capacity-building initiatives will include sharing resources and conducting joint training sessions for member states to improve their infrastructure and broadband mapping capabilities.

Technical assistance will be provided to review and update infrastructure data, while capacity development efforts will enhance network planning insights, impacting infrastructure investment decisions across the region.

The partnership will also facilitate regional integration by sharing insights into network interconnection gaps and opportunities, promoting new infrastructure investments and partnerships. Additionally, it will advocate improved transparency and stakeholder engagement through accessible web-based information on infrastructure.

The ITU-WATRA joint declaration marks a milestone in enhancing ICT infrastructure mapping in West Africa.

By working together, ITU and WATRA aim to drive connectivity improvements and socioeconomic development, ensuring that communities across the region are better integrated into the digital economy.

