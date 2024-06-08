China’s Yuntai Waterfall is generally regarded as Asia’s most impressive waterfall and is often described as a natural wonder. However, it was later found out that this spectacular waterfall was artificially created in order to attract tourists all-year-round.

The Yuntai Waterfall has also been described as the most popular scenic spot in the Yuntai Mountains, drawing millions of tourists annually. It was also regarded as the tallest waterfall in Asia which offers stunning vistas and a breathtaking spectacle.

However, according to Oddity Central, it was recently discovered that the waterfall was as a result of modern technology and was actually an artificial creation.

According to reports, some social media enthusiasts found their way to the top of the waterfall where they spotted large metal pipes feeding water into the mountain. At first, the video of the discovery posted by them was criticized as fake, but sources from the mountain acknowledged that the waterfall was enhanced to ensure a pleasant experience for tourists.

It was gathered that apparently, the waterfall was not doing well during the dry season, so Chinese authorities decided to help it out with a few pumps and pipes, to keep tourists coming all year long.

On June 4 this year, the Yuntai Mountain Scenic Area admitted through its WeChat public account that the waterfall is a seasonal attraction and does not have abundant water all-year round and in order to make sure it’s always impressive to look at, “a small improvement has been made with the help of water pumps and pipes.”

Accordingly, it was discovered that the upstream water source feeding Yuntai Waterfall is located in Shanxi Province, while the waterfall itself lies in Henan Province. At one point, authorities in Shanxi Province built a reservoir to cut off the water flow, so the only way to keep the waterfall flowing as before was with water pumps so as to continue to attract tourists.

ALSO READ: Why I don’t believe in having girlfriend — Layi Wasabi