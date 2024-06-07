Nigerian comedian and actor Isaac Olayiwola, widely known as Layi Wasabi, recently shared his unconventional views on romantic relationships.
During an appearance on the podcast ‘Is This Seat Taken?’ hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam, Wasabi, who won the Best Online Content Creator at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, explained why he doesn’t believe in the concept of a “girlfriend.”
“I don’t believe in the concept of a girlfriend. I believe in partnership. I don’t believe in that phase of girlfriends. I start with courtship. I have to see the wife in the person from the beginning,” Wasabi stated.
The host, Chinasa Anukam, responded, “That speaks a level of focus. That’s fine,” acknowledging his unique perspective on relationships.
Wasabi also revealed that he has only been on dates four times in his life.
When discussing his preferences in a partner, he mentioned that he is particularly attracted to tall women, noting that height is the first characteristic he notices in women.
