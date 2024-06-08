On Tuesday, organised labour — the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) — suspended their strike occasioned by the stalemate between the unions and the Federal Government (FG) over the new minimum wage and other issues. KINGSLEY ALUMONA and YUSUF ABDULKADIR sampled the opinions of some Nigerians on what they think about the ceasefire between the two sides. Their views:

Isaiah Ogundare

It is a good development. The two parties need to reason together with the interest of the masses at heart. The N490,000 proposed by the NLC is outrageous, considering its effects on our economy, which is already strained. The Federal Government, on the other hand, should shift ground, as the proposed amount is ridiculous — it cannot buy a bag of rice at the current market price, not to mention other daily needs. They should both come to a common ground for it to be a win-win.

Olayemi Sulaiman

The industrial action by the labour unions is inconsiderate and uneconomical without considering the economic challenges such as fuel price and inflationary pressures. At this stage, it is a self-benefit decision because economists like Oliver Blanchard have revealed the concept of consumer expectation influencing the producer pricing policies. Failure to account for these dynamics will lead to disequilibrium in price and market behaviour, as many informal sectors in this economy will bear the implication of this wage policy. Therefore, labour should advocate for food subsidies and export-oriented strategies, all things being equal.

Arowolo Adam

The Federal Government should show understanding and empathy towards the struggles of organised labour. Many workers are finding it difficult to make ends meet due to the high rate of inflation. A compromise on the minimum wage demand for over N400,000 would be beneficial, with a realistic figure that works for both parties. The government should also take concrete steps to address the root causes of inflation and implement policies to reduce its impact on the economy ─ thereby, improving the overall well-being of the citizens.

Ajibola Ishola

Were things this bad when there was a two-week nationwide strike under former President Goodluck Jonathan? But since the APC started plunging the economy into the ocean of poverty in the past nine years, this is one of the times the NLC come out to take action and yet chickened out without any concrete agreement. Even if I were President Tinubu, I would know they are not serious enough to have listened to my call for a ceasefire. So, they have danced into the hands of FG. If they try anything funny again, it is the police that will finish the task.

Ayodeji Agunbiade

It is a win-win situation, considering the fact that the strike action embarked upon by the NLC would not solve the problem — rather, it would draw the attention of the FG to the realities in society. Our leaders should find a meeting point and make the populace happy. A N100,000 minimum wage is not something that should be difficult for the Federal Government to pay, considering the economic challenges faced by the citizens.

Tayo Olademehin

It is a case of two inevitable partners — employer/employee relationship. The ceasefire between the duo would pave the way for robust negotiations. Organised labour has very good bargaining weapons to back their demands with hyperinflation in every facet of the Nigerian economy and they are no doubt enjoying the full support of the Nigerian workforce. If there is no ceasefire, there will not be a settlement, and the already bad economic situation of the country will be exacerbated. President Tinubu should back his orders and promises regarding the minimum wage with action to avert further confrontations with labour union.

Peter Oduh

The Federal Government realised that if an urgent measure was not taken to stop the strike, it could have led to the breakdown of law and order as a result of the hardship and hunger in the country. However, I do not see the government coming out with a reasonable figure above the N60,000 it offered that would be acceptable to the labour union. And I do not see labour compromising this time around. I foresee another strike looming.

Olorunfemi Elefin

I think the approach is a good one. The Federal Government has come out to accept the fact that N60,000 is small and they need to look into it. The labour union has also suspended the strike, believing in the government that something tangible would be done. This is highly commendable because it is a win-win for both parties.

