How Air Peace is giving priority to workers value

Without doubt, the country’s aviation sector, particularly its domestic airline business, like in other climes, is yet to fully recover from the disastrous economic challenges thrown at it during the peak period the deadly COVID-19 which engulfed the world.

All sectors of the global economy, including those of Nigeria, suddenly nosedived with many businesses either folding up or reducing operations to the barest minimum.

Mostly hit by the pandemic and the various strategies announced by the various governments to fight the ravaging monster unfortunately was the global aviation with air transport being the sacrificial lamb.

For months, while Nigeria’s airspace was shut down to flight operations, the domestic airlines were forced to operate for months with aircraft parked while many workers were laid off with very few not sacked were either placed on half salaries or no salary at all.

As expected, many of the Nigerian airlines which became overwhelmed by the negative impact of the pandemic disengaged many of their workers on the genuine excuse that they could not continue to retain them due to the absence of flight operations.

During the peak period, the pandemic ravaged the world, the poor airline workers were subjected to economic hardship with the spiralled effect throwing their family members into unimaginable pains.

The good news is that airline business activities in Nigeria are gradually picking up, even though the pandemic is yet to abate as it continues on its dangerous voyage. Up till now, many of the airline workers sacked are yet to be recalled while some are still being placed on half salaries.

Amidst these COVID-19 induced hardship on the airlines, Air Peace the largest airline operating in the country presently in view of an array of aircraft in its fleet and its route expansion policy which positions it as the airline with the most national outlook due to the many states it operates into across the country, has again displayed its strategic people-oriented prowess by recognizing the importance of workers to the success of any reputable company.

Stakeholders across the sector have described the high value the Air Peace management placed on its workers as the magic wand responsible for the progress the airline has so far achieved despite the myriad of challenges almost swallowing other airlines.

Prior to now, the Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema, had at different fora ascribed reasons for setting up Air Peace to his resolve to give employment to many jobless Nigerians irrespective of their tribe and religion on the one hand, and the determination to make flying seamless to average Nigerians in many states across the country who had hitherto been denied the opportunity of travelling by air due to shortage of airlines on the others.

Therefore, it was not a surprise to many key players when the news filtered into the sector that while many domestic airlines are yet to fully restore the joy of their workers, Air Peace has chosen to give better lives to its workers.

Last week, the workers of the airline were taken aback when the airline management announced a broad band salary increase for them with some receiving 100 per cent increase while the big earners got a minimum of 10 per cent increase.

Reacting, the Cabin Services Manager of the airline, Florence Opiah confirmed that: “The increase even came at a time when we are not operating many flights. We used to operate 135 flights a day but now we operate relatively fewer flights and he still gave us such increase across board, to everybody. It was shocking. We could not believe it.”

Speaking on what motivated him to give everyone in the company a raise, the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Onyema declared: “My motivation comes from God Almighty. I have told Nigerians and the world at large that I created Air Peace because of the love of my country, just to create jobs. I established Air Peace to create jobs and help my countrymen and women. The airline is not for me. I am looking forward to a Nigerian Airline where the workers in generations to come will be able to say my great, great grandfather worked in Air Peace, my grandfather worked in Air Peace, my own father worked in Air Peace, here I am working for Air Peace.”

With the latest development, Air Peace management has only shown the value it placed on its workers which will not only bridge the gap between the management and the workers, but will further propel them to put in their best to the success of the airline.

The decision of the Air Peace owner to increase salaries at this critical period, according to key players, has once again confirmed the airline as a people-oriented airline.

While the Crucial Moment commends the airline Chairman and his team, this latest feat will not be forgotten for a long time as an airline that puts optimum value on its workers against all odds.

