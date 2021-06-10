KLM announces new destinations to intercontinental network

The Dutch carrier, KLM, has announced that it will be adding new destinations to its intercontinental network on the commencement of its winter schedule from October 31, 2021, to March 26, 2022.

The development, the airline said, falls in line with “KLM’s strategy of first expanding its network where recovery will be quickest, offering customers the broadest possible choice of destinations. The new destinations include Mombasa, Orlando, Cancun, Bridgetown, Port of Spain and Phuket.”

According to KLM, “The Kenyan beach destination of Mombasa will be served twice a week, operating Boeing 787-9 equipment. This aircraft type will also be used to operate flights to Orlando in Florida and to the Mexican beach resort of Cancun. The Airbus A330 will fly customers to Bridgetown and Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The Thai Island of Phuket will be served with four flights a week, operating Boeing 777-300 equipment.”

The airline emphasized how it, during the pandemic, did everything possible to maintain its network of destinations in order to continue carrying cargo and enabling passengers to travel when necessary, in accordance with the rules and regulations prescribed by both the Dutch Government and local authorities.

This strategy, the airline said had “served KLM well throughout the Covid-19 crisis. With the general situation and outlook now improving, network expansion is back on the agenda, especially within and to regions where recovery will be quickest. The six new destinations fit the bill.

“The aim is to offer KLM’s customers the biggest network possible. Network planning must be flexible, enabling KLM to respond quickly to market opportunities. With this expansion, the network of destinations will almost reach its pre-Covid-19 level, only utilising less capacity, and fewer frequencies and aircraft. Once demand increases, we will operate more flights and/or deploy larger aircraft.

Speaking, KLM Chief Executive Officer and President, Pieter Elbers declared: “For KLM, this represents the next, significant step towards rebuilding its network for the benefit of our customers. As many as 99 destinations in Europe will be served during summer and, with this latest expansion, KLM’s intercontinental network will also be significantly strengthened for winter.”

