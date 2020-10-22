How 12 serving NYSC members got married in Anambra

No fewer than 12 serving members observing the mandatory one-year National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra State, have tied the nuptial knot.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that some of the couples, Eze Obinwa, Oluchi , Henry Nwachoko Charles Ruth, Oluchukwu Davis, Ohale Nkemakolam, Nsofor Obianuju, Ogberie Collins, Nwokearu Chinyeremaka, Bernard Faith Amarachi and Okafor Chukwudi met themselves while serving in the state.

The one-year scheme for Nigerian graduates draws people from different parts of the country for a three- week camp, before continuing with the one-year primary assignment in different organisations, including government establishments

In his brief remark, the state coordinator, Mr Kehinde Aremu, commended the state Governor, Willie Obiano, for creating an enabling environment for the success of the event as well as and his commitment to the welfare of corps members in the state, saying the scheme has not had such laudable event since its creation in Nigeria.

“I prayed for you all to have a joyful and loving married,” he added.

The Assistant Director, NYSC South-East Area office, Mrs IfyNwafor, said many people embark on NYSC for different reasons, adding that one of them included a chance meeting with the love of their lives.

The married corp members, Mrs Okearu Chinyeremaka, Mrs Bernard Faith Amarachi, Mr Oluchukwu Davis and Ohale Nkemakolam, told the Nigerian Tribune that they got attracted to each during the morning prayers at the orientation camp, Onitsha Park, among others, before starting their relationship.

The ceremony took place at Cichotel Conference Hall Awka, the state capital.

