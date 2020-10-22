How The Nation headquarters was attacked, burnt by gunmen – Editor

The editor of The Nation Newspaper, Mr Adeniyi Adesina, on Wednesday gave an insight into how the corporate headquarters of the publishing outfit was attacked and razed by unknown gunmen.

He said that the management of the newspaper was at loss as to what warranted the arson, despite giving fair reportage to EndSARS protests across the country against police brutality and killings, mostly targeted at the youth in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Adesina, which was forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, he explained that “armed men on motorcycles invaded the headquarters of The Nation on Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Lagos, on Wednesday afternoon.”

According to the statement, “in commando-like manner, they kicked their way into the premises after scaring away the security men on duty, brandishing their sophisticated guns.

“They poured petrol on the frontage of the building and set fire to it. Some of the vehicles parked within the premises were also set ablaze.

“Hundreds of boys that followed the men on motorbike swooped on the office and looted everything they could lay their hands on.

“These include desktop computers, laptops, air conditioners and other office equipment. At the time of the attack, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Mr Victor Ifijeh, was among those trapped within the office while the fire raged on.

“They were evacuated when men of Operation Mesa security outfit arrived. Their arrival ended the free rein of the invaders. It was obviously a targeted attack on the free press.

“The Nation had been listed on Twitter and other social media platforms, being promoted by sympathisers of the ongoing destructive activities, as a target of attack. The Nation has robustly reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria.

“The management is at a loss as to why the company should be a target of such an unwarranted attack.”