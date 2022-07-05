Housing: Stakeholders to brainstorm on effective enabling environment

Stories ByDayoAyeyemi

| Lagos

It is no longer news that Nigeria has an estimated 17 million housing deficit and would require to build one million dwelling units per annum for next 20 years to bridge the shortfall.

To achieve this feat, many experts in the industry said it would require concerted efforts and collaboration with all stakeholders to meet the housing needs of the citizens.

It is of this reason that concerned stakeholders in the housing sector comprising real estate developers, home builders, financial providers, operators in the mortgage and insurance institutions building materials’ manufacturers, policy makers, politicians and other affordable housing advocates are set to meet and brainstorm on how to close the accommodation gap in order to increase home ownership among Nigerians.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the brainstorming session would center on “Housing for all -The Role of Government in Creating an Effective Enabling Environment.”

According to the lead promoter of the annual Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), Mr Festus Adebayo, over 18,000 stakeholders from 21 countries would converge on Abuja between July 25 and 28, 2022 delibrate on the issue.

Besides, he said the forum would feature agenda setting for Nigeria’s political aspirants and policymakers on affordable housing provision.

Adebayo explained that resolution has been passed to hold a political forum focusing on housing sustainability at the forum.





He reiterated the readiness to engage political aspirants and policymakers in the country while mapping out agenda for the housing sector ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to him, a quiet number of speakers and housing experts within and outside Nigeria have been invited to engage political aspirants and policymakers to chart a new path to tackling the nation’s housing gap.

Justifying the position, he explained that agenda setting has formed a cardinal component of public opinion and accurate evaluation of such is important to public policy consideration.

“This is why Nigerians must set the agenda for the politicians seeking elective positions in 2023 and should jettison the traditional campaign of ambitious promises that hardly materialized.

“It’s high time we raised the bar for who should be at our helm of affairs above sentiments and instead, focus on the competence and credibility of the candidates in respect to delivery of affordable and sustainable housing in Nigeria, regardless of their political affiliation, and putting into consideration the multifaceted tribal groups, diverse backgrounds, and numerous religious settings in the country,” Adebayo said.

As the next election approaches, he said it has become imperative to adopt a structural system that would make political leaders accountable to the people for their actions while in office.

“We are concerned with reawakening Nigerians to the importance of electing competent and credible, ‘housing-minded’ leaders who will ensure justice and fairness for all, as well as peace and unity in the nation,” he added.

Adebayo disclosed that World Renowned Housing Expert and AIHS Board Member, and Director of Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, Dr. Mrs. Marja Hoek-Smit, would anchor setting agenda for housing session at the forum.

According to him, she is coming with versed knowledge and experience in housing across the national divide, adding that her selection was premised on her long-term experience in the housing sector, describing her as one of the best brains in the world.

“Hoek-Smit’s session will no doubt help to achieve a lot in Nigeria’s housing sector. It will precisely give us a working document serving as a transformative and game-changing action that can be taken both at the states and federal levels to solve the nation’s housing challenge.

“She has been conducting the Wharton housing programme for more than fifteen years. This is a programme that a lot of people attend from different parts of the world. She’s also in the know of what’s happening in the Nigerian housing sector. She’s a respectable personality in the industry who can conveniently tell us who and where we are as it pertains to housing.

“Her recommendations are top-notch and no nation remains the same if it effectively implements her housing recommendations.

“So, selecting Dr. Hoek-Smit is like our own gift to support Nigeria so that we can actually make a difference as far as housing is concerned in the global sphere. This has worked for some nations of the world, Nigeria’s should not be an exemption,” Adebayo said.

Besides, Adebayo said the forum would avail participants and Nigerians at large the opportunity to assess who leads them while also holding their leaders accountable when necessary, based on the promises made in relations to their manifestos.

