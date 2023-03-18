By Tunde Ayanda

If you mention the name, Mrs Victoria Samson in public, it would be in contest for many to know the name, but the slight mention of ‘Mama Bovas’, will draw an attention among the rich, the ordinary and even the Northern bike riders across the Southwestern part of Nigeria as this is one woman that has directly or indirectly impacted the lives of many people that can never meet her but can attest to what she is doing with her ownership of the Bovas fueling stations.

Her business has become a symbol of succour, relief and happiness to all and she is tasked with doing more as she projects new innovations to cushion the effect of fuel scarcity and prices in Nigeria.

Recently, the Managing Director of Bovas Petroleum, on her birthday, was honoured with the award of Heroine Of The Masses by some respected individuals represented by a top aide of the Oyo State Governor, Akeem Azeez, who described the woman of substance as humble and exceptional despite her many accomplishments.

