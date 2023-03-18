By Dr. Wale Okediran

I want to know if Penis enlargement pills work. In my quest to increase the length of my Penis, a friend introduced me to a tablet which he said can help me. However, I am afraid if it will work.

Solution (by SMS)

Although penis enlargement pill manufacturers claim these products increase the penis’s size, there is no clinical evidence to suggest that they can boost a person’s sexual performance or increase penis length or girth. According to medical experts, many brands market sexual enhancement products as dietary supplements containing hidden active ingredients that could be harmful. These ingredients may include active medications used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) and an enlarged prostate. Many penis enlargement pill manufacturers claim their proprietary formulas of herbs, vitamins, minerals, hormones, and botanicals enhance a person’s vitality and sex life to such an extent that their penis grows. However, these pills may contain unreported ingredients for treating ED, making it easier for a person to achieve and maintain erections. Someone may feel that their penis is longer as a result.

