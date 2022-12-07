HOMEF warns on danger of climate change

Environmental rights group, Home of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has warned of dangers arising from global warming as efforts aimed at reducing emission seem not making impact.

HOMEF’s concern arose from the fact that the outcome of the just concluded 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt “shows that the world is not making any progress in the fight against climate change.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

HOMEF’s Executive Director, Nnimmo Bassey, raised the fears in Port Harcourt while addressing journalists. He noted that world leaders were not making any progress on the implementation of agreements intended to reduce global warming, lamenting that rather the world is moving backwards on the issue.

Bassey said that the agreement was that polluting nations were expected to cut their emission, stop their green house at certain levels so as to help the world maintain a reasonable temperature.

“At that meeting, rather than expect countries to do things according to prescribed limits, it was thrown open that every country can now do what they feel comfortable to do. And this was what the Paris agreement concretised in 2015.

“What this means is that the Paris agreement, being a global climate change issue now authorised nations to only do what is convenient.

“The recently concluded COP27 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, went in the way of rituals and did not rise beyond the low bars set by previous editions,” he said.