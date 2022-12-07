Engineers proffer solutions to challenges facing the environment

The Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has joined forces to offer solutions to environmental challenges.

These solutions were proffered by the environmental engineers during the 21st International Conference and Annual General Meeting of the NIEE, which was held on Thursday and Friday at the Department of Geology, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

The two-day event featured presentations by various guest speakers as well as the induction of 22 NIEE fellows.

Speaking at the event, the national chairman of NIEE, Sesan Odukoya, explained that the conference is meant to discuss challenges facing the environment and the role of environmental engineers in tackling environmental challenges.

He added that the group, worried by the poor state of the environment in the country, came together to offer solutions to the environmental challenges experienced in the country.

Odukoya, however, stated that the solutions proffered at the conference would be recommended to the government as a lasting solution to environmental challenges.

Guest speaker at the event, Professor Samson Ojoawo stated that the Annual Conference is basically meant to address environmental challenges ranging from air pollution, water pollution and vector problems to promote a sustainable environment.

He said the roles of environmental engineers is to provide technical solutions to environmental challenges being faced in the country and to make the environment better in terms of good water, good sewage control, air quality, control of climate change, waste disposal, flooding and other environmental problems.

Speaking on the topic “Nigerian environment and health challenges: Role of environmental engineers,“ he said environmental problems lead to health issues adding that a clean environment assures good health.

He said, “Environment health challenges are on the increase in developing countries in this 21st century. The menace is pronounced in Nigeria due to myriads of factors, majorly the economy, and social reasons. It was observed that environmental and health issues contribute largely to the mortality rate in Nigeria “

Ojoawo, however, recommended that in order to achieve a sustainable environment, environmental engineers must cooperate with stakeholders in a bid to fight the challenges faced by the environment.

While he advised the government to involve environmental engineers in policies affecting the environment.

Also speaking with Nigerian Tribune shortly after the event, chairman of NIEE, Oyo State branch and Chairman of Planning Committee, Dr Abdulwasiu Ajagbe, stated that the annual event is meant to look for practical solutions to environmental challenges such as flood.

