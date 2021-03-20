Home-made ginger-lemon drink

For warmth and comfort this season as it is getting colder, ginger drink is one of the best shots for anyone for spicy, warm feel from inside out.

It takes only 5 minutes to make at home!

To cut out the spice, a squeeze of lemon and honey, extra vitamin C and very tiny turmeric right before serving .

Honey is also an extra source of antioxidants, known for lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

The ginger spice has also been used in traditional medicine for long which aid digestion and reduce nausea.

For your homemade drink, start here

Slice the ginger into pieces. There’s no need to peel it

Wash off visible dirt from the skin, thoroughly

Place the ginger slices in a saucepan and add water. The more the ginger, the more the water

Bring the water to boil, then lower the heat to a simmer. Let the ginger simmer in the water for at least 5 minutes or longer for a stronger ginger flavor

Remove the pan from the heat, then pour the hot water through a fine mesh strainer to separate the ginger pieces.

Serve warm, with a squeeze of lemon and honey, to taste.

If you want a tastier spice, you can add:

Freshly sliced turmeric (slice just like the ginger, and strain out)

Orange or lemon slices.

Serve hot!

