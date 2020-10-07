High prevalence of HIV worries Delta govt

Delta State on Wednesday called for well thought out strategies to mitigate the prevalence rate of 1.9% of HIV in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie who made the call in Asaba during the launch of HIV Self Testing Services expressed worries that the state was among the high burden states of HIV across the country.

The self-testing, Mr Ebie said, was a new strategy to reinforce existing strategies and boost case finding for HIV and AIDS.

He, however, stated that the state has achieved nearly 100% in case finding for HIV and enrollment into treatment within a period of ten months, while 90% of viral suppression rate has also be achieved.

According to him, a total of 1.9 million Nigerians were living with the virus as at 2018 when the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) was conducted, adding that the survey also estimated the national prevalence rate to be 1.4%.

Speaking on the self-testing services, Mr Ebie said: “It has enormous benefits which include the availability of testing to hard-to-reach clients; reduction in stigmatization; enhanced accessibility; convenience and ease of use; guaranteed confidentiality; painlessness as there is no needle pricking; self-application; time-saving as clients do not need to visit the hospital or laboratory for testing, and results are available within 20 minutes,” he said.

The secretary to the government who is the chairman of the State Action Committee on AIDS (SACA) urged stakeholders to evolve innovative HIV protection methods which he explained, would be vital in the overall HIV response.

