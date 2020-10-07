Don’t dismiss calls for restructuring, Benue gov tells FG

By Johnson Babajide, - Makurdi
Governor Samuel Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged Federal Government to stop the attitude of dismissing calls by people and various groups for the restructuring of the country.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, on Wednesday, Governor Ortom charged Federal Government not to see the call for restructuring and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.

Governor Ortom’s advice, according to the statement stems from the Presidency’s recent reaction to the statement made by the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Adeboye had suggested that the way out of the myriad of socio-economic problems in Nigeria is restructuring of the country.

Ortom said that Nigeria is practicing democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions about challenges facing their country.

“He (Ortom) stressed that it is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country instead of engaging in a combative style, anyone who dares to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.

“The Governor says there is nothing new or strange about Pastor Adeboye’s call which he says should be considered as patriotic and selfless.

“He emphasises that great nations of the world got to their enviable status by harnessing and utilizing ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries.

“The Governor equally tasks the Federal Government on the need to respect the rule of law and end the wave of impunity through its actions and policies.

“Governor Ortom reaffirms his belief in the unity of Nigeria and the potential of the country to overcome its current economic, security and other challenges,” the statement read in parts.

