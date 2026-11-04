Again, Atiku promises to restore fuel subsidy, reopen land borders if elected

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to reinstate the petrol subsidy regime, reopen Nigeria’s land borders for legitimate cross-border commerce, and curb nationwide insecurity if elected president in 2027.

Atiku made the commitment on Wednesday during the official flag-off of his presidential campaign in Sokoto, where thousands of party loyalists thronged the venue despite reported attempts by state authorities to frustrate the rally.

He stated that his administration would prioritize national security, economic revival, and regional commerce, particularly in Northern Nigeria, where border communities depend heavily on mercantile trade with neighboring countries.

“I will open all the land borders for our people to do legitimate business with our brothers across the border. We will restore subsidy back into our fuel and do everything humanly possible to bring an end to insecurity so as to ensure our people can go back to their farms,” Atiku declared.

The former Vice President urged Nigerians to turn out in large numbers to vote for the ADC in 2027 and remain vigilant to safeguard their ballots against electoral manipulation.

“We should all come out, vote massively, protect our votes, and make sure our votes are counted and announced. We will not allow what happened in the last elections to happen anymore,” he said.

Atiku highlighted the strategic and historical significance of Sokoto as the seat of the Caliphate and a vital political nerve center across Northern Nigeria and the wider West African sub-region.

He commended the state leadership of the ADC for successfully hosting the campaign launch, alleging that elements within the ruling party had actively attempted to disrupt and block the gathering.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark, described the large turnout as a clear testament to the party’s surging popularity in Sokoto.

Mark noted that the mammoth crowd lining the route from the airport to the venue reflected deep grassroots support for the ticket, adding that the joint candidacy of Atiku and his vice-presidential running mate, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, offers a credible blueprint to rescue Nigeria from its current economic and security quagmire.

He sharply criticized the administration of President Bola Tinubu, accusing it of exacerbating socioeconomic hardship and failing to provide purposeful governance.

In his address, Amaechi stated that the 2027 general elections must be decided on the basis of economic reality and competence, rather than divisive ethnic or religious sentiments.

“Today, there is no religion in our politics; there is no ethnicity. It is about the cost of living,” Amaechi said.

The former Minister of Transportation challenged Nigerians to contrast their living standards under previous dispensations with present economic conditions, asserting that the incumbent administration has fallen far short of public expectations.

Also addressing the rally, former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, called on the electorate to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Tambuwal faulted the Federal Government’s handling of widespread insecurity, food inflation, poverty, and infrastructural deficits across the federation. He argued that the upcoming ballot should be about delivering effective leadership rather than blind regional allegiance or partisan loyalty.

“It is not about supporting our own leaders. It is about delivering leadership to this country,” Tambuwal asserted, charging party members to intensify grassroots mobilization across the country.

A major highlight of the event was the official presentation of the ADC flag to the party’s Sokoto State governorship candidate, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, by the national chairman.

The presidential delegation, which landed at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport shortly after 1:00 p.m., took nearly four hours to navigate the less than 10-kilometer route to the campaign grounds, as thousands of supporters lined the roads and adjoining streets to receive the convoy.