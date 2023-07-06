An appeal has been made to the federal government to allocate 70 per cent of the budget to the health sector, specifically targeting Primary Health Care (PHC) in the 774 local government areas across the country.

The aim of this allocation is to enhance maternal and child health care.

During a one-day town hall meeting with PHC managers in the 16 local government areas of Kwara State, health practitioners expressed concern about the poor state of PHC centres nationwide. They noted that many of the structures are dilapidated, outdated, or lack basic infrastructure.

The Rural Health Accountability Project (RHAP), in collaboration with FRIDABS Solacebase Communications, the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Reports, and the McArthur Foundation, organized the one-day program.

Professor Oluwasogo Olalubi, the Head of the Department of Public Health at Kwara State University (KWASU) Malate, spoke on the theme of the program, “Engaging PHC Heads in Building a Stronger Workforce to Improve Health Care Service Delivery.” He advised all tiers of government to prioritize basic infrastructure and amenities necessary for PHCs across the nation.

“Healthcare workers must be accountable and committed to protecting the necessary hospital equipment provided to these PHCs,” he emphasized.

The public health expert stressed the importance of upgrading PHCs with internet facilities and equipment. He also highlighted the need for data managers and security experts to maintain records effectively.

Regarding novel malaria vaccines, the professor emphasized the importance of assessing their efficacy before administering them to the public.

“The efficacy of the vaccines must be evaluated through pilot studies to identify any deficiencies before rolling them out to the public,” he stated.

Alhaji Abdullateef Abubakar-Jos, the Publisher of Solacebase Communications, also spoke at the event. He explained that the Rural Health Accountability Project aims to improve health at the PHC level.

He emphasized the need for a collaborative approach involving healthcare workers, the government, and the people to salvage the PHC system in Nigeria.

Abubakar-Jos noted that Nigerian patients have lost confidence in the PHC system, often bypassing it and seeking secondary or tertiary healthcare delivery instead. He emphasized that effective funding and commitment are crucial for revitalizing PHCs.

He also called on media practitioners to engage in investigative reporting of outreach programs and PHC activities. Additionally, he highlighted the significance of adequate remuneration for healthcare workers in ensuring effective PHC delivery.

