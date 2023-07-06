In a recent development, Chichi, a finalist in the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eyes,’ has reportedly taken legal action against her co-star, Phyna, seeking N100 million in damages for alleged defamatory statements.

The lawsuit comes in response to a heated argument that took place during the BBNaija Reunion, where Phyna accused Chichi of abandoning her husband and children in Benin City, which purportedly resulted in the death of one of her children.

During her appearance on the reunion show, Chichi vehemently denied being married with children.

This denial comes in response to the circulation of photos in January 2023, where Chichi was seen with a man and a baby, leading to widespread speculation that they were her family.

However, Chichi has since clarified the situation, stating that the man in question is actually her father’s youngest brother. She expressed her confusion regarding how people came to perceive him as her husband, as there is no factual basis for such an assumption.

Furthermore, Phyna claimed that Chichi had strategically used the memory of her deceased parents to gain an advantage and win the show.

Age-shaming Chichi, Phyna also asserted that she is 33 years old and labelled her as a stripper.

Additionally, Phyna made a shocking accusation that Chichi had poisoned her friend in Cyprus due to jealousy, posting these allegations on her Snapchat account.





In response, Chichi has engaged legal representation and filed a lawsuit against Phyna, demanding 100 million Naira in damages.

Chichi’s lawyers argue that the accusation of poisoning is entirely false, malicious, slanderous, and lacking any basis in truth.

They further contend that Phyna’s statements have had severe consequences for Chichi, resulting in the loss of several endorsement deals and tarnishing her image.

