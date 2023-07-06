Meta’s new Twitter rival app, Threads, has registered no fewer than 10 million users across the globe within the first 7 hours of its launch.

This was made known today on the Twitter-like app by Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg.

Earlier in the day, Meta chief, Mark Zuckerberg posted that Threads has seen over 5 million sign-ups since its launch. However, the number of those who have signed up for the app has skyrocketed to 10 million after the app clocked 7 hours.

Updating the number of app users, he wrote, “10 million sign-ups in seven hours.”

The app allows Instagram users to create Threads accounts using their current Instagram usernames and also connect with the individuals they already follow on the image-based platform.

Threads, which is currently available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, has continued to generate different reactions from social media users. While some describe the new app as a serious alternative to Twitter, others maintain that it is just yet another failed attempt to imitate Twitter.

Reacting to the app, popular social media influencer @Solomon_Buchi wrote, “Instagram Threads will be the best bet for people who hate Twitter for its toxicity but would love engaging on a ‘Twitter-like’ platform. Best believe that Mark will not tolerate the level of trolling Twitter allows on his platform. So, IG Threads for all peaceful people.”

Instagram threads will be the best bet for people who hate Twitter for its toxicity but would love engaging on a ‘Twitter-like’ platform. Best believe that Mark will not tolerate the level of trolling Twitter allows on his platform. So IG threads for all peaceful people. — Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) July 6, 2023

Another user @OGBUEVII wrote, “It won’t fail. This is the only legitimate competition to Twitter in a long time, built by a company that has an audience ready to onboard immediately. I suggest you hop on Threads soon. It will be bigger than Twitter in a year or two.”

it won't fail. this is the only legitimate competition to twitter in a long time. built by a company that has an audience ready to onboard immediately. i suggest you hop on threads soon. it will be bigger than twitter in a year or two. — OGBUEVII (@OGBUEVII) July 6, 2023

Zuck’s app is not here to replace Twitter, but it will thrive. Unlike the previous and existing apps that have tried and failed, Zuck’s Threads will not fail. If you watch how he has been managing his apps, you’ll agree that Zuck cannot start something on social media and fail.” – @honiitel tweeted.





Zuck’s app is not here to replace Twitter but it will thrive. Unlike the previous and existing apps that have tried and failed,Zuck’s thread will not fail. If you watch how he has been managing his apps,you’ll agree that Zuck cannot start something on social media and fail. — HONITEL👑 (@Honiitel) July 6, 2023

Doubting the potential of the app, @_AsiwajuLerry wrote, “‘Twitter is undefeated’ is not just a statement. Many apps have tried and failed, Zuck’s Threads is just another one of them.”

“Twitter is undefeated” is not just a statement. Many apps have tried and failed, Zuck’s Threads is just another one of them. — LERRY (@_AsiwajuLerry) July 6, 2023

Supporting his stance, @toyor_pr wrote, “Lmao. No new app can overtake Twitter.”

Lmao. No new app can overtake Twitter — Toyor (@toyor_pr) July 6, 2023

The alternative application to Twitter is accessible in more than 100 nations and allows users to share messages of up to 500 characters.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE