‘He was loving when we met on Facebook, but starved, slapped me after we got married’

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State has heard the divorce suit brought before it by a woman, Muibat Lawal against her husband, Abdul-Jelili Lawal on accounts of irresponsibility and battery by the latter.

Muibat stated that her expectation in marriage was cut short as a result of her husband’s behaviour which was the contrary after they met on Facebook and later got married.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant seldom carried out his responsibility towards her and their children, adding that he always beat her any time she demanded that he played his role in the home as was expected of him.

Muibat added that she rose up to the challenge of running the home seeing there was no change in her husband, but that to her disappointment, Abdul-Jelili rather than appreciate her, accused her of adultery.

She told the court that she derived no joy in their wedlock and thus pleaded that the court should bring to an end their marriage so that she could move on with her life.

Muibat further prayed for the custody of their children, but requested that their feeding, education and health care be made her husband’s responsibility.

Abdul-Jelili pleaded not liable to the first and second claim, but agreed to divorce.

Mubiat in her testimony said, “I met my husband on the social media, the Facebook precisely and fell in love with him.

“We courted via this platform for months and I was convinced he was the right man for me.

“Abdul-Jelili presented himself as a cultured and responsible man, and I was taken in by these.

“I believed he knew how to treat a woman fine and I didn’t delay in saying “Yes” when he proposed to me.

“The wool was removed from my eyes after we got married and I realised he was a wolf in sheep clothing.

“The warmth and love he showed me all stopped at courtship. I walked into our marriage living with a brute.

"Abdul-Jelili loves to be accorded respect as the head of the home, but never bears the responsibility that comes with the title.





“He believes in making babies, and our marriage is blessed with three children which he has constantly neglected from the very moment they were conceived till date.

“Our children do not feel that fatherly presence in the home and it is obvious he has no time for them.

“He punches and kicks me any time I challenge him on his duty towards us.

“I took up his responsibility seeing that our children were at the receiving end.

“I work round the clock to ensure our children ate well and had good education, but to my surprise and disappointment he started accusing me of adultery.

“Abdul-Jelili refused that I have peace. He will raise dust over trivial issues and turn the house upside down.

“I am fed up with our marriage. I never bargained for such harrowing experience.

“I pray this honourable court to dissolve our marriage and grant me custody of our children.

“I also plead that the court rule that my husband should meet the demands of their upkeep and general welfare with priority given to their education and medical needs.”

Abdul-Jelili responding said, “My lord, my wife is a liar. Her plain is to curry the court’s favour.

“I am a responsible husband and father and do carry out my duties in the home to the best of my ability.

“She lied that I beat her. I slapped her only once.

“My lord, I agree to divorce if that is what she wants.

“She can have custody of our children while I am ready to pay N15, 000 every month for their feeding.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo after she has heard both parties adjourned the case.