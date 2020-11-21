My wife beats me ruthlessly, harms me with dangerous object —Husband

Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the one and a half year-old wedlock between a couple, Musibau Alimi and Bolaji Alimi.

Musibau who approached the court accused his wife of violence and battery. He added that she abandoned him and moved to her mother’s place.

Bolaji admitted to claim stating that her husband was not caring.

She told the court he was irresponsible and that he failed in his responsibility towards her when he was pregnant with their first child.

Musibau giving her evidence stated that: “I met Bolaji as a single mother and I was touched by her plight. She was struggling to make ends meet and it was obvious she needed help.

“I believed I could ease her struggles and bring smiles to her face by marrying her, but I stand here to declare that I regret taking in Bolaji as my wife.

“I have known no peace since we got married almost two years ago.

“Bolaji has no respect for me. She flouts my orders at will and always insists on having her way.

“My wife delights in fighting me. Bolaji overpowers me any time we fight and will beat me ruthlessly.

“There were times that we fought and she harmed me with sharp objects. I bled at such instances and had to treat the deep cuts at the hospital. The scars on my body bear witness to my wife’s violent acts.

“My lord, Bolaji without discussing with me moved to her mother’s house. When I inquired from her the reason she took such a step, she told me her mother dreamt that I wanted to use her for ritual purpose.

“She has since then been harassing me and threatening to deal with me.

“My lord, Bolaji is making my life hellish. All that I desire is divorce. I appeal to this honourable court to grant me my heart desire,” the plaintiff said.

“I also don’t want to stay married to my husband any longer,” Bolaji told the court.

“Musibau cares less about my feelings. He’s in the habit of leaving home for days without leaving a clue about his where about.

“He failed in his responsibility towards me when I was pregnant with our baby. He contributed nothing towards my ante natal care.

“Musibau loves to return home late and when he’s back, all he does is to complain and beat me blue black.

“My lord, I also don’t love him any more. I agree to divorce,” the defendant concluded.

Ruling, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, pronounced their wedlock dissolved.

He granted custody of their only child to the defendant and asked the plaintiff to be in charge of her education and health care.

