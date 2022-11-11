Gunmen kill five in Benue

No fewer than five people have been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be remnants of the slain Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana at Pevya town in the Katsina-Ala area of Benue state.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen stormed a drinking joint where their target was having a nice time with friends on Wednesday which happened to be market day in the community.

According to a source, the gunmen had trailed a man identified as Oliver who was a member of vigilante community guards to the joint where they shot and killed him along with four others, while several others were injured.

“It is true there was an incident at a community called pevya which is a border Taraba but in the Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue state.

“There is a member of vigilante community guards that was shot by local bandits at pevya with four others. His name is Oliver.

“We learned that the man had been a target of the bandits for some time now because they believed that he was an informant to security men in the area.

“On Wednesday which happened to be a market day some local bandits numbering five who were gang members of Terwase Akwaza aka Gana came in a tinted vehicle and trailed him to a joint where he was with other people.

“It was a market day and the bandits on sighting him opened fire on him and others at the drinking joint and succeeded in killing him and four others. Several people were injured and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Benue Command Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene confirmed the killing to Tribune Online but stated that the victims are yet to be identified.

“Incident is confirmed but the victims are yet to be identified please,” she said.

