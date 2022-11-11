Security forces kill notorious bandit commander ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’

By   Isaac Shobayo
The notorious bandit commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’, operating in the forest of  Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries of Kaduna State has been killed during an ambush by security agencies.
The State Government in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs,  Samuel Aruwan said the development was made known in operational feedback from security agencies.
The statement explained that Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion’ led a series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru LGAs.
It pointed out that the notorious bandit was one of the deadliest bandits leading other elements in terrorizing citizens of these general areas.
“He was always dressed in green camouflage military fatigues and wielding an AK47 rifle. Such was his appearance during the duel with security forces which ultimately consumed him”.
It was also gleaned that he led his bandits to engage in operations with cruelty, often killing kidnapped victims when ransoms were delayed or considered meagre.
“In his final stand, the notorious bandit in the company of his foot soldiers ran into an ambush laid by operatives in a forest in the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries.


“The security forces after the fierce battle successfully neutralized the bandit leader and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, five rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles and one set of camouflage military fatigues.
“The other bandits escaped with gun wounds. It was further gathered that one of them died from injuries sustained in the fierce battle, with his remains carried away by other fleeing elements”.
The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, received the feedback with gratitude and commended the personnel for their bravery in the fierce battle against the bandits.

