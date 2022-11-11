Kizz Daniel to perform at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Popular singer and songwriter, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name, Kizz Daniel, has confirmed that he will be performing live at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this month.

This is coming months after the singer had earlier prayed to God to grant him the opportunity to perform his hit track, ‘Buga’ at the World Cup in Qatar.

In a Twitter post dated July 22, 2022, the singer wrote, “God, I want to perform Buga for World Cup with a mass choir 🙏. Help me say amen.”

That dream of performing live at the football’s biggest stage has now become a reality as he has taken to his verified Facebook page to confirm that he will be performing at the World Cup.

He wrote, “This one is for Africa 🌍 This one is for Vado Nation 🏴 SEE YOU IN QATAR 🇶🇦 WORLD CUP 23 / 11 / 2022 Cc @fifaworldcup 🏆 #BUGA🦚 #COUGH😷”

His performance at the World Cup is scheduled for November 23, in a live-stage concert tagged “FIFA FAN FESTIVAL LIVE STAGE”. Other music artists scheduled for performance are Diplo, Nora Fatehi, Trinidad Cordona, and Calvis Harris.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup which is the 22nd edition of the competition will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will, however, not be present at the World Cup in the Arab country after losing out on a qualification ticket to Ghana back in March.

