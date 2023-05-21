Gunmen have attacked Gure and Boriya communities in the Baruten local government area of Kwara state.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident happened on Saturday night.

The gunmen allegedly invaded the two communities and shot sporadically, thereby throwing the people into a panic.

However, it was gathered that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Sources also said that military personnel has been drafted to the troubled spots.

In his reaction to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi,? Described it “as an armed robbery attack on a trader in the Boriya community, where money and handsets were stolen.

“No death, no injury, and it wasn’t an attack on a community against another as far as the command is aware”.

Also reacting, the Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, who represents the Ilesha/Gwanara state constituency in the state Assembly, condemned the attacks in Gure and Boriya communities.

Rt. Hon Danladi-Salihu assured that government would do everything possible to avert the recurrence of the unfortunate incidents.

The Speaker also urged the citizens and residents of the areas to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agents.

“My heart is heavy in the wake of recent attacks that have occurred in some of our communities. We understand the pain and suffering that these attacks have caused to the affected individuals and families, and we want to assure you that the government is taking prompt action to avert any future occurrences”

“We also condemn these attacks in the strongest terms possible and assure you that as representatives, we are doing everything within our power to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are apprehended and brought to justice because we understand the importance of ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. We will not rest until we have put in place measures that will prevent any future occurrences of such attacks”.