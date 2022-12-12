Gunmen attack INEC headquarters in Owerri, three killed

The Imo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Owerri was in the early hours of Monday attacked by unidentified gunmen.

The attackers burnt several INEC official vehicles parked, and destroyed many offices inside the premises including the building housing the office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC).

According to sources, the gunmen threw grenades through the commission’s fence but were reportedly repelled by officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security operatives in the area, killing three of the hoodlums.

