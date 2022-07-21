Gunmen attack Edo-bound bus, abduct passengers in Kogi

Metro
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Some gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, have intercepted an 18-seater passenger bus at Ochonyi-Omoko village, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

One of the passengers, Benjamin Isaac, who escaped, said the incident happened around 8:03pm on Wednesday.

He said the attackers who hid in the bush opened fire on the bus and deflated the back tyres in the process.

“They opened fire on back tyres, which forced the driver to lose control. When the driver veered off the road, the gunmen came out of hiding and ordered all the passengers to come out. They led us into the bush at gunpoint,” he said while adding that he managed to escape with some other passengers who ran into the bush.

Isaac said he boarded the bus by the roadside in Zuba, while travelling to Okpella, Edo State.

A vigilante member, who confirmed the incident, said he was performing ablution ahead of Isha’i prayers, when he heard gunshots.

“It was immediately after my prayers I reached out to my colleagues and mobilised to the scene, where we discovered a bus abandoned by the roadside without passengers inside,” he sai.

He added that he later discovered that some passengers from the bus were abducted.

The vigilante source said he and his colleagues were still combing the forest to trace the gunmen and rescue the victims.

