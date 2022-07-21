Kenyan president replaces army chief weeks to polls

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has promoted his former Aide-de-Camp as the new commander of the army, with less than three weeks to the end of his second and final term. (BBC)

Major General Peter Mbogo Njiru was promoted to Lieutenant General and replaces his predecessor who is set to retire.

President Kenyatta’s current aide-de-camp has also been promoted to Brigadier in the more than 20 appointments recommended by Kenya’s Defence Council.

Only one woman, Colonel Ziporrah Kalondu Kioko, was among the 20 military appointments and changes announced by the president.

She was promoted to Brigadier and will head the Department of Defence’s strategic communication wing.

Over the past weeks, President Kenyatta – who is constitutionally barred from running for the presidency again – has made hundreds of appointments to the appellate court, university councils, parastatals and the military.

He is backing his former rival Raila Odinga for the top seat after falling out with his current deputy William Ruto – one of the front runners for the presidency in next month’s presidential election.

