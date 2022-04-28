Gunmen attack bullion van in Imo

A bullion van conveying an undisclosed amount of money was, on Thursday, attacked by gunmen at Ogbor, Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

Tribune Online gathered that the gunmen double-crossed the van coming from Ahiazu to Owerri and started shooting at it.

The van made several attempts to divert from the ambush but failed, resulting in a somersault on top of 3 vehicles at a nearby mechanic workshop.

It was unclear whether the hoodlums made away with the cash, but the incident as it was gathered, caused a huge panic in the area as passersby scampered for safety.

Our correspondent learnt that the escort of the vehicle was said to have fled while the driver of the van managed to escape from the scene.

He said: “We were just sitting opposite the maternity at Ogbor Nguru when we heard gunshots, we all ran away only for us to see later that a bullion van carrying money was attacked and it somersaulted.”





The Police Spokesman State Police Command, CSP when contacted said that it was an empty van.

He said that the van had already offloaded the money and was coming back to Owerri empty when the hoodlums attacked it.

The PPRO said it was not an armed robbery incident adding that the driver of the van in an effort to run away had an accident.

