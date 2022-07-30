Gunmen ambush, kill 8 security operatives in Kogi

Some gunmen on Saturday afternoon ambushed some security men at Jidda-Bassa community in Ajaokuta Local Government Areas of Kogi state, killing three police officers and five vigilantes.

It was gathered from a reliable source that some people living in Jidda-Bassa community reported to the DPO that some unknown people have attacked their farms.

The source further stated that the DPO mobilised some of his men and the vigilantes to the scene, however before they could get to the farm, they were ambushed by some gunmen.

The source said that during the attack three Policemen and five vigilantes were killed on the spot.

The source said the bodies of victims have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre mortuary.

Meanwhile, Kogi State government has vowed to get those behind the killing of the security men.

Security Adviser to the Kogi State governor, Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd) made this known on Saturday while confirming the incident.

He said some security men made up of policemen and the vigilantes were detailed to visit the scene were some people from the community were complaining about.

However, unfortunately, they were ambushed by gunmen killing three policemen and five vigilantes on the spot.

He said the state government will take proactive steep to arrest the situation pointing out that all those involved the killing will surely be apprehended.

Omodara added that the state government is doing her best to curb criminals in the state and any attempt by hoodlums to make the state unsafe, the state government will deal with such persons.

He urged the people of the community to be calm and government will get those unkwon gunmen as the security architect are already working around the clock.

He therefore sympathise with the family of the security that lost their lives during the ambush.