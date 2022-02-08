Gunmen abduct Edo IPMAN chairman, kill driver

Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, Chairman, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Edo State chapter, has been abducted by gunmen at his resident in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Egele, popularly known as Baba Petrol, was abducted on Monday evening while his driver was killed in the process.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo State Command, SP Bello Kontongs, told NAN that the state command was yet to get report of the incident.

“The command is not aware. I will find out from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jattu,” Kontongs said.

However, an eyewitness told NAN on condition of anonymity that the incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

The eyewitness said that the businessman was returning home after the day’s business only to be accosted by gunmen.

“The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chairman with two vehicles without number plates and fired at his Sports Utility Vehicle, killing his driver in the process.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were over powered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.