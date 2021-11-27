Gunmen abduct DPO in Edo

‎The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Ibrahim Aliyu lshaq, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

He was said to have been abducted around Ise river along the old Auchi-Ekperi-Agenebode Road.

Tribune Online gathered that the DPO was driving his private car when he was intercepted on Friday evening by the gunmen, who shot sporadically into the air and forced his vehicle to stop before he was seized ‎and taken into the bush.

At the time of ‎the report, his abductors had reached out to his family with a demand of N50 million as ransom, sources said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of police, Philip Ogbadu, it was further gathered, had ordered men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime unit, men of the Tactical and Strike teams of the state police command to move to the area to rescue the DPO unhurt.

‎The incident has reportedly heightened tension in the locality as preparations for the celebration of Fugar Day during the Yuletide, are in advanced stage, while the people are apprehensive over the fates of those who are likely to travel to attend the yearly colourful event in Fugar, the administrative headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government.

